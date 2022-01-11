A WELSH Labour MS has said unvaccinated people should be denied access to events and venues when current Covid restrictions are lifted.

Alun Davies has said those rejecting the assistance of vaccination should face consequences of their decision.

The Blaenau Gwent MS shared a news story about the introduction of tougher restrictions on the unvaccinated in Italy and said he would like to see similar measures in Wales.

He told his more than 11,000 Twitter followers: “I hope that the Welsh Govt will use our covid passes in this way to reduce regulations when the time is right for everyone who is fully vaccinated.”

The headline of the news story he shared read: “Unvaccinated people banned from public transport, coffee shops and gyms in Italy.”

According to Sky News Italians wanting to use public transport, coffee shops, hotels, gyms and a number of other everyday venues now have to prove they have been vaccinated or that they have recovered from a recent Covid infection, rather than simply showing proof of a negative test.

Mr Davies told The National he believes when current restrictions are eased in Wales there should be a “differential” between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The backbencher said: “There should be a differential in the way we approach those who are vaccinated and those who aren’t.”

New regulations introduced on Boxing Day have banned large gatherings and placed limits of no more than 50 people attending indoor events, and 30 outdoors, in Wales with restrictions also limiting the size of groups attending pubs and restaurants.

During the autumn Covid passes were introduced for attending nightclubs and sporting events in Wales which showed either a person had been double vaccinated or had a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.

Mr Davies said when the Welsh Government is able to ease the current restrictions he would like to see the Covid passes used again to restore freedoms to those who’ve had a third jab but said everyone will have had to have had access to a booster for it be used in such a way.

However he said he believes the passes should eventually be used as a way of granting access to events or services, such as public transport, only to those who have been vaccinated.

“I think we will reach a point where it will be a vaccination pass and not just a Covid pass.”

He denied that would equal a back door introduction of mandatory vaccination: “If you take a decision that you prefer not to have a vaccination, which you are free to take that choice, there are consequences to that choice.

“It’s exceptionally selfish to believe you can reject all offers of help and support from the medical profession and belief there are no consequences to that. We are talking about a relatively small group of people who wish to reject any medical assistance. They must accept there are consequences to those decisions and one means they will not have the same freedoms as others.”

The Covid passes that were introduced in October only passed in the Senedd by one vote but Mr Davies said he believes there could be support for tougher measures and said Plaid Cymru had complained the system introduced by the Welsh Government didn’t go far enough.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has previously drawn a distinction between requring Covid passes for events people chose to attend and vital public services.

Last year Mr Davies was suspended for a period from the Labour Senedd group after he and three Conservative members and a staff member were found to have been drinking alcohol in a Senedd tea room while there was a ban on serving alcohol in Wales.

Asked if he felt his credibility to propose tougher measures would be questioned due to that incident Mr Davies said he has proposed stricter regulations on a number of occasions. He also said he hadn’t broken any rules. The regulations prevented premises and staff from serving alcohol.

Mr Davies said: “I made a speech on this about four months ago and nobody questioned this then and this isn’t a new position I’m taking, I’ve spoken on this matter a number of times.”