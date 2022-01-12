A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

MICHAEL BINGHAM, 47, of Charles Edwards Close, Llanfoist, Monmouthshire, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Merthyr Road, Abergavenny, on October 6, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £1,080 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

VINCENT AUGUSTUS CARTER, 48, of Fairfax Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating and the criminal damage of Ralph Lauren glasses on Cromwell Road on December 26, 2021.

LEE JENKINS, 42, of Prince Andrew Road, Trinant, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on North Road, Newbridge, on February 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £466 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL POWELL, 30, of Claremont, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating and possession of cannabis on Wind Street, Swansea on November 6, 2021.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £680 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

CARL HUNT, 31, of no fixed abode, Risca, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing wine from Tesco on January 3.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW JOHN FOUWEATHER, 45, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport, was made the subject of a 10-week electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 6am after he was found guilty following a trial of fraud.

He was ordered to pay £395 in costs and a surcharge.

JONATHON DAVIES, 40, of Prince Philip Avenue, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Tredegar on March 4, 2021.

He must complete 29 sessions of the building better relationships programme, carry out 70 hours of unpaid work, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and told to pay £495 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW STEPHEN CALDWELL, 30, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, near Abertillery, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted driving while disqualified on the A467 in Risca on November 12, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BENJAMIN UROY LORD, 39, of no fixed abode, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, compensation and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from Tesco on Spytty Road on October 30, 2021.