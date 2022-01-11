THE British Cycling Championships, which was due to take place in Newport later this month, has been postponed because of current Covid-19 restrictions in Wales.
The 2022 National Track Championships was scheduled to run between Thursday, January 27, and Sunday, January 30, at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales.
Event organisers were able to reschedule the event quickly and it’s now expected to go ahead in early March.
British Cycling said: “Although postponing the championships will be disappointing for riders, the current restrictions – which are now expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future – mean that delivering the event would have required strict controls on rider movements and significant changes to the event schedule, severely diminishing the event experience for all.
“Thanks to the support of event stakeholders, we have been able to quickly confirm a rescheduled date of Thursday 3 – Sunday 6 March 2022, with further details to be announced in due course.
“The entry window for riders will also now be re-opened, to enable those who were unavailable for the January date to participate in the rescheduled event.”
