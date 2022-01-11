THERE are concerns for the welfare of a Newport man who has been reported missing.
59-year-old Anthony Price was last seen at Newport bus station on Wednesday, January 5, at around 5pm.
Gwent Police has issued an appeal for information on Mr Price’s whereabouts.
In a tweet, the force said: “Have you seen Anthony Price?
“The 59-year-old, from the #Newport area, has been reported missing.
“He was last seen at Newport bus station on Wednesday, January 5, at 5pm.
“If you can help, please call us on 101, quoting 2200010262, or you can direct message us on Facebook or Twitter.”
