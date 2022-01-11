The new Greggs drive-thru in Wales has finally opened and we want to try it first-hand.
The store, on Port Road in Maesglas, has created 22 jobs and will give foodies the chance to drive up and order or to click-and-collect using the Greggs app.
Join us live at 1.30pm when we check out the new Greggs in Newport to find what all the fuss is about
Is there anything you'd like us to check out? Let us know in the comments.
Stocking freshly prepared pastries including its popular Vegan Sausage Roll, the shop also has freshly-made sandwiches, savouries and sweet treats for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go.
It is open seven days a week – 6am to 7pm Monday to Saturday, and 7am to 5pm on Sundays.
