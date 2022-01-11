NO NEW deaths have been recorded in Gwent, with the number of cases in the area falling below 500, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
Gwent has seen a significant drop in positive cases, with just 433 confirmed today. Wales has seen 2,176 new cases.
However, anybody that has a positive lateral flow test in Wales is no longer required to take a PCR test, so this is likely to have impacted figures.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly has the highest number of new cases with 159.
Newport has 94 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 65 new cases.
Blaenau Gwent has 61 new cases and Monmouthshire recorded the fewest cases with 54.
Public Health Wales statistics show a further four deaths have been reported here in Wales – taking the death toll for the entire pandemic to 6,654.
The total amount of deaths for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stays at 1,150.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 33
• Blaenau Gwent - 61
• Bridgend - 106
• Caerphilly - 159
• Cardiff - 189
• Carmarthenshire - 112
• Ceredigion - 34
• Conwy - 69
• Denbighshire - 64
• Flintshire - 89
• Gwynedd - 84
• Merthyr Tydfil - 52
• Monmouthshire - 54
• Neath Port Talbot - 162
• Newport – 94
• Pembrokeshire - 55
• Powys - 48
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 175
• Swansea - 220
• Torfaen - 65
• Vale of Glamorgan - 51
• Wrexham - 77
• Unknown location – 6
• Resident outside Wales – 117
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment