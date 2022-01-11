A FINAL preliminary hearing may be held ahead of the domestic violence trial later this month of ex-Wales boss Ryan Giggs.
Giggs, 47, was excused attendance and not in court for a hearing on Monday at Manchester Crown Court, where a final hearing in a week’s time was provisionally set.
The hearing, lasting 35 minutes, dealt with administrative and evidential matters which cannot be reported ahead of the trial.
Marianne Alton, representing the defendant, asked for a further hearing to be held if there are any outstanding issues to deal with before the trial.
Judge Hilary Manley, who will be the trial judge, adjourned the case and said if a further hearing is necessary it will be held on January 18, six days before the trial is scheduled to start on January 24.
The former Manchester United footballer is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.
He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville causing her actual bodily harm, and common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.
Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He is on leave from his position as manager of Wales' men's team, with Robert Page currently in charge.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.