POLICE are continuing to investigate an incident which saw a man stabbed in Newport.

Armed police were deployed to a street in the city last Monday (January 3), after a man was said to have been “found with stab wounds”.

The incident, which took place on Albany Street, near to the city centre, took place at around 3.50am.

Following the incident, Gwent Police confirmed that the victim, a 24-year-old man, was in a stable condition in hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.

Today (January 11), the force has issued an update, confirming that to date, no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

However, they are continuing to investigate the incident, and have urged anyone with information to get in contact.

What happened last Monday?





The emergency services were called to Albany Street, near to the city centre at around 3.50am.

On Tuesday, Gwent Police confirmed that they received reports of a man having been found with stab wounds.

As a result, the force deployed an armed police unit to the scene, and there are unconfirmed reports that the force’s dog unit was also spotted on scene.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was also called to attend the incident.

It has been confirmed that on arrival, a man was found injured.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he was said to be in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police told the Argus: “At approximately 3.50am on Monday, December 3, we received a report of a man being found with stab wounds on Albany Street.

“The 24-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment - he is in a stable condition.

“Firearms officers did attend as a precaution.”

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.