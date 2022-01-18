A BLAENAVON teenager has set his sights on becoming the best kart racer in Britain after narrowly missing out on a chance to move into the UK’s top junior car racing series.

Jez Williams, 15, was among 60 young drivers from around Europe to compete for the Ginetta Junior Scholarship in November, in the hope of securing a drive in the 2022 Ginetta Junior Championship.

Jez narrowly missed out on the seat – after being tested on driving skills, fitness, and speaking to the media – but is now hoping to bounce back by setting his focus on bringing home the British Championship.

Jez Williams testing out on the track. Picture: Chris Williams.

This will be his third year racing in the Junior Rotax class in the British Kart Championship – having finished ninth in his first year, after the season was curtailed due to the outbreak of the pandemic, and despite a strong showing last year, mechanical issues in the final round saw him fall to eighth.

This year, he has moved to a new team, KR-Sport, and his dad Chris said Jez is aiming to take that extra step in what will be his final year in the class – due to age limits.

“He was disappointed [to miss out on the scholarship],” said Mr Williams. “But he’s bounced back and knows he’s got a job to do.

“He’s facing up to what’s ahead of him, not what’s behind.

“He knows that if he becomes British champion then he’s got more chance of being spotted.”

Jez Williams is already one of the top kart racers in the UK. Picture Chris Williams.

The series runs across six race weekends from May to October.

In preparation for the championships, Williams showed his early pace in a club meeting at Kimbolton Kart Track in Cambridgeshire, where he led for a large portion of the race before being passed late on, crossing the line in second.

As if competing for a British Championship wasn’t enough, Williams also faces his GCSE exams this summer.

With race weekends typically starting on a Friday, he has regularly had to catch up on work he has missed either in the pits, or in the van on the way to races.

“He’s got his exams this year so we have got to be careful,” Mr Williams said, adding that Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw had been very supportive.

Jez Williams is looking to win the British Kart Championship in his third year in the class. Picture Chris Williams.

Just the entry fee alone for the Ginetta Junior Championship – where Jez hopes to race in 2023 – costs £16,500, not including the additional costs of travel, mechanics and parts, which likely take the fee over £100,000 per season.

“We are always on the lookout for new partnerships,” said Mr Williams. “If anybody would like join Jez's journey, they can email me at info@rhinogoo.co.uk.”