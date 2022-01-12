A GWENT man has been fined for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
Jack Robert Marshman, of High Street, Blaina, in Blaenau Gwent, was last week convicted of two motoring offences.
The 32-year-old appeared before Gwent Magistrates Court in Newport in connection with the incident, which took place on the High Street in Blackwood, Caerphilly County Borough.
On September 9, 2021, Marshman was found to have been the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident.
The court heard that he was in control of an Audi A6, which caused personal injury and damage to another person and their vehicle – a Peugeot Allure.
Marshman was found to have failed to stop, contrary to section 170(4) of the Road Traffic Act 1988 and Schedule 2 to the Road Traffic Offenders Act 1988.
The second offence saw Marshman convicted of driving a vehicle in a public place without due care and attention.
This also related to the incident on High Street, Blackwood in September.
The court found Marshman guilty of both charges in his absence, on November 26.
Last week (Friday, January 7), he was sentenced, and issued with a fine of £1,500.
He was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £150 to fund victim services, and costs of £90 to the Crown Prosecution Service.
Marshman was also issued with five penalty points on his driving licence.
He has been required to pay the balance of £1,740 by February 4, 2022.
