NEWPORT and the surrounding areas could be set for a spooky start to Wednesday, with the region at risk of fog.

According to the Met Office, a yellow weather warning is in place for fog.

The warning spans from Cardiff in the West across the border into England.

Newport, the wider Monmouthshire area, and the M4 motorway in the region look set to see the weather phenomena, which is predicted to fall from 10pm tonight, through to midday tomorrow (Wednesday, January 12).

But, those in Caerphilly County Borough will likely avoid the worst of the fog, with this region falling just outside of the warning.

While the weather warning draws to a close tomorrow, Newport is forecast to see yet more fog even later in the week, with visibility in the city forecast to be reduced on Thursday, too.

What can we expect from the weather warning?





While on the surface, fog doesn’t appear to be all that concerning, the Met Office has warned that it has potential to cause some disruption.

They have said that over the coming hours, “dense fog patches likely to cause some travel disruption overnight and during Wednesday morning.”

In addition, they have said that slower journey times, and delays to both bus and train services are a possibility.

There is also the change of delays or cancellations to flights – which could impact flights out of both Cardiff Airport, and nearby Bristol, though the major transport hub at Birmingham Airport is also at risk of disruption due to fog tomorrow.

Anyone planning on travelling overnight, or into tomorrow morning, is being advised to plan ahead, and to consider allowing extra time to complete journeys, in anticipation of disruption.

Why are flight delays more likely in winter?





According to the Met Office, “Fog, snow, ice and crosswinds mean that air traffic controllers have to increase the gap between planes that are landing, reducing the number of aircraft that an airport can manage.

“The same weather can make it slower and more difficult for the planes to taxi between runway and terminal building.

“As many commercial flights are cruising more than five miles above the ground, they can be affected by different weather than we are experiencing on the ground.”