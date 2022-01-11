THIS is moment that four police cars and a riot van attended the scene of a disturbance in the Pill area of Newport in the early hours of Monday morning, January 10.
It related to concern for the welfare of a man who had made threats to others at a property.
In the video recorded by a passer-by, a section of road is blocked off by police cars whilst armed officers can be seen at the door of a property on Commercial Road.
This is then followed by the sound of several loud bangs – it’s not yet been confirmed what caused the noises and Gwent Police have not commented on this.
People in the area took to social media to express their concerns, with some claiming the bangs sounded like gunshots.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report concerning the welfare of a man in Commercial Road, Newport at around 1.20am on Monday 10 January.
“Officers attended, assisted by specially-trained firearms officers as a precaution, and an emergency search was authorised to locate the man, who had made threats to others, within an address.
“He was found within the property by officers unharmed and no injuries were sustained by the man, members of the public or officers.”
