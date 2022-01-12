WALES' first Greggs drive-thru has opened its doors (and its lane).

Greggs is a huge part of British culture – whether you like tucking into a pasty, sampling their veggie options, or indulging in a sweet treat – with more than 2,000 of the chain stores in the UK and more than 100 in Wales.

Wales is now home to its first ever Greggs drive-through, based in Newport. It was anticipated that Swansea would be home to Wales’ first Greggs drive-through, but work for this is still under way.



The Newport branch, which created 22 jobs and is the 12th Greggs drive-through in the UK, is based on Port Road, in Maesglas, near the Domino’s which opened in December and a Starbucks drive-through.

Reporters Leah Powell and Ross Rondel visited the new addition to Newport

Here’s what they found...

It’s not just a drive-through

The new Greggs may be the first drive-through of its kind in Wales, but there’s also options to eat-in the store, with Covid safety measures implemented. Alternatively people can sit outside on one of the many outdoors tables and benches.

There’s umbrellas above some of the outdoor seating meaning people who brave the (often wet) Welsh weather can tuck into their food without worrying about getting soaked.

There’s also a click-and-collect option, with people able to pre-order through the Greggs app available on smart phones.

It offers the Greggs experience – from the comfort of a car

The menu on offer is the same as Greggs outlets across the UK, with customers able to pop in and take their pick or select their options from the digital menu boards.

These are visible as you approach the intercom to place your order. Once the order is confirmed people using the drive-through pay at the window and are given their food.

It’s proving popular

Although the afternoon visit only offered a snapshot of insight into how the new addition is doing, the Greggs was fairly busy with a steady stream of customers – in cars and inside.

Although there was some waiting involved using the drive-through from order to collection was a smooth, quick transition. Leah and Ross even got given a Greggs air freshener along with their baguette and doughnuts.

It’s open seven days a week

Greggs on Port Road, in Newport, is open between 6am and 7pm Monday to Saturday, and from 7am to 5pm on Sundays.