NEWPORT County AFC’s promotion hopes have been boosted by Swansea boss Russell Martin declaring loan star Ollie Cooper will see out the season at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles have four players on season-long loans – Cooper, Aston Villa’s Finn Azaz, Liverpool’s Jake Cain and Fulham’s Timmy Abraham – that can all be recalled in January by their parent clubs.

County’s bid for League One in 2020/21 was hit hard when defender Brandon Cooper and midfielder Scott Twine were recalled by Swansea and Swindon respectively.

The Exiles are confident that their current quartet will remain in Newport for the entire campaign and there is good news from the west.

Martin believes that Swansea will reap the rewards of 22-year-old Cooper having a full season of regular action at senior level, just as he requested in December.

“I don’t want Ollie to be in the position that Brandon Cooper was in previously when he got called back and then got injured,” the Swans boss told WalesOnline.

“If you are calling players back you have to make sure they are going to be a big part of what you are doing.

“Midfield is a strong area for us, so for us to call Ollie back, we would have to be sure that he could come in and really impact that position for us.

“Long-term I think he will do that, he’s a fantastic young player who has really benefitted from his time at Newport.

“We’ve had someone at most of his games and we’ve watched his clips on a Monday. I’ve spoken to him a few times and he is really enjoying himself and learning lots of new skills.

“It is no surprise he has done so well and he is one of the best midfielders in League Two, no doubt about that.”

LIVELY: Ollie Cooper on the run for County against Colchester

Cooper has been a hit since arriving in August, making his debut against Plymouth in the EFL Trophy just hours after signing on transfer deadline day.

The attacking midfielder has featured in 21 of 24 possible games, setting the tone with his pressing without the ball and creating chances.

Cooper is joint top of the League Two assist chart with nine and has scoring one goal, showing Martin the talent that he believes can translate to the Championship in time.

“For us, he is enjoying it and really benefitting from it and we are more than happy for him to keep developing there and getting another 20-odd games behind him,” he said.

“Then he can come back here in a very strong position because he is someone we definitely see as part of our plans moving forward. He is going to come back a different player from the one we had in pre-season.

“I’ve seen him grow a lot already. Hopefully, he can continue that and come back to us in a really good place.”

County manager James Rowberry and sporting director Darren Kelly stay in contact with Swansea, Villa, Fulham and Liverpool to update them on the progress of their prospects.

"We give those clubs information about how we are trying to develop their players and the information that we have had back is that they are happy with what we are doing," said Rowberry, who hopes to keep all four.