A JURY has been sworn in at the trial of a husband accused of murdering his 74-year-old wife last year.

David Maggs, 71, from Pontypool, denies the murder of grandmother Linda Maggs who was found dead at their home in Sebastopol on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Maggs has pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denies murder.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the jury: “This case involves events that caused the death of Linda Maggs at the age of 74, who lived at Lansdowne, Sebastopol, in Pontypool.

"The defendant was her husband who also lived at that address.”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the couple were both retired.

Maggs used to work at Lucas Girling in Cwmbran while Mrs Maggs had been employed by Burton’s Biscuits in the town.

The prosecution case is due to be opened to the jury by Michael Jones QC tomorrow morning.

It took much of the first day of the trial selecting the jurors.

There were 29 members of the jury-in-waiting panel and they had to be brought into court in different batches because of Covid restrictions and social distancing rules.

The trial will start with 14 jurors which will be reduced to 12 tomorrow after the prosecution opening which will outline its case against the defendant.

They were told that Maggs has physical ailments and has to use a frame to move around.

The trial is expected last between 10 and 15 days.

Prosecutor Mr Jones has Dean Pulling as his junior counsel.

Maggs is defended by Sarah Jones QC with Matthew Roberts as junior counsel.

Following her death, her family paid this tribute: “Linda was an amazing mum, nan and dear friend to many, who was tragically taken away too soon.

“She was a dear mum who was always at the end of a phone to give us love and advice when we needed it.

"She was adored by her son Andrew, daughter Kerry, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Allan, and all her grandchildren."

“She was beautiful inside and out, and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anyone.

“Our lives will never be the same and her memory will be treasured by us forever."