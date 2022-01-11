NEWPORT City Council has released a video showing the construction of the new Devon Place footbridge.

The bridge is being built over Newport Railway Station and will replace an underpass that links the south of Newport to the north.

The 500-tonne structure was put in place over the festive period while there was a pause in the train schedule.

Newport council released a video of the bridge's construction on its social media accounts.

There is no exact date for when the bridge will be completed, but it is slated to be ready for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users this year.

Newport City Council is joined by Alun Griffiths Ltd, Network Rail and Transport for Wales in leading the project which was greenlit in 2020.

The video of the construction was released by Newport City Council

The bridge was deemed necessary because of recurring anti-social issues with the now boarded up underpass and the need for an improved link between Devon Place and Queensway.

At the moment, the main overground access point between the north and south of the city is Bridge Street.

The plans are part of a £4 million investment from the Welsh Government and had to be amended to include an extended ramp.

Cllr Roger Jeavons, deputy leader of the council, said: "We’re very pleased with the work that took place over Christmas to install the main spans of the new bridge over the railway.

"This was a major phase of the project, which was completed on Christmas Day ahead of schedule.”

"The new bridge has been funded by Welsh government and will provide a safer, more accessible crossing for pedestrians, wheelchair users and cyclists compared to the old subway.

"Work will now continue to reinstate parts of the station and to install the bridge access ramps."