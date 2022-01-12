A PAEDOPHILE who downloaded almost 60,000 indecent images of children has been jailed.

Gareth Harris, of Pen Y Bryn in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was living with a co-worker last year after he had been kicked out by his brother, William, prosecutor Peter Donnison told the court.

When Harris’ co-worker came across William and asked why he had kicked him out, he said it was because he suspected his brother was a paedophile.

The co-worker approached Gareth Harris and demanded to see his phone, but as he handed it over, the co-worker spotted him slipping a second phone into his pocket.

The co-worker told him to hand over the second phone, and after seeing its contents, reported Harris to the police.

On August 26, William Harris handed police a SIM card belonging to his brother containing indecent photos and videos of children as young as three.

Across the devices, 59,950 images were discovered.

READ MORE:

Harris was found by police at a farm in Abergavenny on December 7 and was arrested, and he admitted to the offences.

“One can only wonder why a man of 39 who had a job and accommodation, two grown-up children and a family would do this,” said Ieuan Bennett, defending.

“His relationship had fallen apart. He began to look at pornography, and became somewhat addicted to it.

“The nature of the images became worse and worse.”

Mr Bennett added that the defendant admitted in the police interview that he had a problem, and wanted to take action to recover from it.

“He has completely ruined his relationship with his brother. He has ruined any hope of a relationship with his children. He lost his job and he lost his accommodation,” Mr Bennett said.

Sentencing Harris, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said: “I don’t accept in your case that there is remorse, but I accept what you said in your interview by police that you felt ashamed.”

Harris was jailed for one year and eight months for possession of Category A indecent images of children.

He was also handed 12 month sentences, both running concurrently, for possessing Category B and Category C indecent images of children.

He must register as a sex offender for 10 years, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.