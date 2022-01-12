A MUCH-LOVED former teacher at Monmouth School for Boys has died, aged 78.

Peter Anthony died peacefully at home on December 27.

The long-serving acting headmaster, second master and history teacher joined the school in September 1968 and inspired generations of boys to study the subject at university.

Mr Anthony, who acquired the nickname of Pedro (from his initials PDRA), also held the role of master in charge of cricket, rugby coach and housemaster.

Monmouth School for Boys will be holding a memorial service in his honour at the school chapel on Saturday, March 26 at 11am.

Headmaster Simon Dorman, said: “Peter was a long-serving history teacher, housemaster, second master and acting headmaster.

“He gave many decades of outstanding service to our school before retiring in 2000.”

Formerly of Plymouth College, Mr Anthony read history at Cambridge and gained a Diploma in Education at Exeter College Oxford.

He joined Monmouth after teaching practice and a short stint at Harrogate Grammar School.

In tributes that have poured in since his death, a recurring theme has been his reputation as ‘firm but fair’.

Guy Douglass said: “Pedro was a brilliant housemaster, who had an uncanny knack of walking into a room just as you were doing something you weren’t supposed to.

“He was also a fab cricket coach who really drove you on to catch better, bat better, bowl better and also loved joining in - he used to hit the ball as high into the air as he possibly could for catching practice: his enthusiasm for the game was contagious.”

Tony Kear said: “There are very few people I have met in my life that I retained so much respect for - both throughout my time at school and after.”

Daniel Rosser said: “He gave me a chance in 1992 when my mother died tragically. Without his and the school’s support I am would not be where I am today.”

After retiring from teaching in 2000, Mr Anthony remained an active member of the Monmouth community, serving as a committee member of the Old Monmothian Club and acting as friend and mentor for successive staff and headteachers.

Despite a diagnosis of a debilitating lung condition, he would be seen regularly walking or using his mobility scooter around Monmouth with an oxygen tank in a backpack on his back.

He was always a very popular former member of staff at Speech Day or Old Monmothian events.

Mr Anthony is survived by his wife Judy and their three children.

His funeral service will take place at The Vale Crematorium in Fladbury, Worcestershire, on Monday, January 17 at midday.