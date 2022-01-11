NEWPORT County AFC have made their first January signing after bringing in Coventry defender Josh Pask on loan.

The versatile 24-year-old will be with the Exiles until the end of the season when his Sky Blues contract expires.

Pask made 17 appearances for the Championship club in 2020/21 but has made a solitary outing this season, in August against Northampton in the EFL Cup.

The central defender came through the ranks at West Ham before having loan spells at Dagenham and Redbridge and Gillingham, earning a move to Coventry in 2019.

Pask is relishing a fresh challenge at Rodney Parade, believing County’s style under James Rowberry is a good fit.

Josh Pask has signed for County

“My agent said that Newport were interested, and I was interested from the start,” he said. “I'm looking to come out and play and it seems like a great club to play for.

“The gaffer seems really eager to get the ball down and playing. Hopefully we can get ourselves in a good position for the end of the season.”

Rowberry is eyeing at least three signings and Pask is the first of two that he hopes will be in the mix for Saturday’s League Two clash with Harrogate in Newport.

“I’m delighted to welcome Josh to our club, he adds another dimension to our defensive line and adds to the quality we already have,” he said.

County are allowed to have five loan players in their matchday squad and already have Swansea's Ollie Cooper, Aston Villa's Finn Azaz, Liverpool's Jake Cain and Fulham's Timmy Abraham.