A CAERPHILLY mum is celebrating her beauty business’ success.

Rachel Kingscote gave up her job to go self-employed in 2016, hoping that she could help others.

Mrs Kingscote wanted to help others gain self-acceptance – something she has been working on since being diagnosed with body dysmorphia.

“I suffer with body dysmorphia and have done since I was a pre-teen," she said. "I knew that if I was struggling with self-perception, the chances that I was struggling alone were slim to none.

“So I considered the option of helping other men and women attempt to gain some form of self-acceptance through means of body sculpting treatments.”

She set up Perfectly Sculpted Aesthetics in 2016.

“Realising I wasn’t alone with my struggles propelled me into creating the framework that made up Perfectly Sculpted – helping everyone to feel a sense of belonging whilst encouraging them to find and explore their own perception of what beauty means to them," she said.

“My mission statement is to blur the lines of what’s deemed perfect by society and help to recreate and re-establish the margins of generalised acceptance.”

Mrs Kingscote is trained in a wide range of treatments including plasma pen skin tightening, fat reduction, cellulite reduction and body sculpting.

“I predominantly specialise in plasma pen skin tightening – of which I am the only Welsh trainer for the biggest company in the world," she said. "And of course fat reduction, cellulite reduction and overall body sculpting.

“My passion lies in body confidence, so whilst I am trained in administering facial fillers, I steer clear.”

Since beginning her journey into self-employment, Mrs Kingscote has had three children, with the youngest a four-month-old baby who was born prematurely and spent four weeks in NICU.

“I could never have imagined being where I am without the support of my husband or mum," she said. "Between them, they’ve been my biggest supporters.

“It was actually my husband who suggested I went self-employed and helped me decide which treatments I wanted to offer.”

Mrs Kingscote won the Best Beauty Business at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2021 and has again been nominated for the same award. She has also recently been named a finalist in the Rising Star category at the National Hair and Beauty Awards.

“The fact I won the Best Beauty Businesses and the Best of Welsh Business Awards whilst single-handedly running my business with three under three-year-olds was a great achievement and one I’m extremely proud of," she said.

“I never could have imagined in my wildest dreams that I’d not only be acknowledged for my passion of helping people achieve the gift of body confidence, but I would somehow win the current title of being the Best Welsh Beauty Business 2021, in association with the Best of Welsh Business Awards.

“I’m overjoyed to find that I am once again in the running to win this title for the second year running. As well as finding myself in the finals of the National Hair and Beauty Awards under the subcategory of ‘rising star.’

“All of this would never have been possible without the continued support of my friends, family, husband and clients. I’m forever in debt to them for enabling me to achieve my dream of being a ‘mumtretreneur’ as its often referred to.

“Through a deep longing of wanting to be successful and build a platform my children could be proud of, I’ve managed to embed the foundations of what I hope will forever be a family-run business.”

You can find out more about Perfectly Sculpted Aesthetics here: https://www.facebook.com/PerfectlySculpted17