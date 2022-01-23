A SOUTH Wales metal band is gearing up for the release of their poignant new album.

Venom Prison has been riding a wave of ever-increasing support in the past few years and are gearing up for the launch of third album Erebos on Friday, February 4.

The band – who have members based in Newport - are excited for the public to hear their new offering.

“It’s been exciting and so much has happened in the last couple of months,” said vocalist Larissa Stupar. “It’s a bit of a blur.”

Like many bands, Venom Prison have used the lockdown period to create the best new music they could. “We’ve spent this time writing and recording,” said Mrs Stupar.

“We’ve had some challenges with recording. Because we’re currently all based across the UK, we had to find somewhere we could all stay when we were recording in Ipswich, but all the hotels were closed.

“So instead of recording all in one go like we usually do, we had to do bits here and there when we could. We first went into the studio in December 2020 just before the lockdowns were introduced and then made multiple trips to get the recording done when we could.

“We finished recording in the summer last year. It was nice to be able to spend the time focusing on the record where we were able to look in depth and take bits out and fully shape the songs. Scott Atkins, who recorded and mixed and mastered Erebos, helped us by giving us his input to make this set of tracks the best they could be.”

Erebos centres around the concept of the Greek mythical god Erebos who was born from nothing and brought darkness to the world which is what we know as night.

“He also looked after the underworld,” said Mrs Stupar. “He created chaos and this is what I and we as a band related to as we have all gone through chaos and this album has been born through chaos.

“We have gone through isolation and we have seen through the media that there is darkness out there which has been shown in, amongst others, the George Floyd Black Lives Matter protest and I wanted to bring my thoughts to it.”

The haunting artwork for Erebos was designed by artist and long-time collaborator Eliran Kantor. It holds a personal meaning for both the artist and the band.

“It’s the fourth time working with Eliran and he has become a really good friend of ours and working with him is always a pleasure," said Mrs Stupar.

“I never give him an idea for the artwork. I just give him the title, some lyrics and some song titles and let him come up with something.

“For him it was the fact that a lot of Erebos is the completed cycle of violence, hate and xenophobia. He is from Israel and his grandpa survived the Holocaust in Europe and he made the connection with what I mentioned and how his grandad told him how he felt he died inside and he wanted to encapsulate this.

“It was absolutely perfect with the feeling of the album as it has this emotion you can see in the people’s eyes. With covid and all that has happened, you can see this in many people.

“For me it was really touching he had made this personal connection.”

Venom Prison’s new album, Erebos, is available through Century Media Records on February 4.