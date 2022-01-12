MANAGER James Rowberry believes rapid Josh Pask will add “another dimension” to Newport County AFC’s defence.

The 24-year-old will spend the second half of the season on loan with the Exiles before his Coventry City contract expires.

Pask, who played 17 times for the Sky Blues in the Championship in 2020/21, can play right-back but has been signed primarily as a central defender.

Comfortable on the right or middle of a three or in flat four, the new man will bring mobility to an Exiles defence that is currently the sixth worst in League Two in terms of goals conceded per game.

“It gives us another dimension in our back line and he will add to what we are already doing,” said Rowberry, who has fielded the experienced James Clarke on the right side of his defence.

SIGNING: County have brought in Josh Pask on loan from Coventry

“Josh brings an extra bit of pace to our back line and has very good ball-playing qualities with the ability to play between lines but also beyond them.

“He is comfortable with both feet and can play along the back line, so he adds to what we’ve already got.”

Rowberry’s first-choice three has been Clarke and Mickey Demetriou either side of captain Matty Dolan, although Clarke and Demetriou joined forces in a flat four in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Salford.

Fit-again Priestley Farquharson, defender/midfielder Scot Bennett and up-and-coming Joe Woodiwiss are the other option.

Pask, who has made a solitary EFL Cup appearance this season, will be straight in the mix for Saturday’s clash with Harrogate in Newport as County aim to end a three-game winless streak.

“He has been playing for Coventry’s reserves and training consistently, so I expect him to hit the ground running,” said Rowberry.

“From my dealings with him so far he is a very studious young man, so I am looking forward to working with him.

“We’ve watched a lot of his games and Wayne [Hatswell, assistant manager] worked with him at Gillingham when he was on loan from West Ham [in 2016/17].”

After a frustrating campaign, Pask is relishing a fresh start at Rodney Parade.

“My agent said that Newport were interested, and I was interested from the start,” he said. “I'm looking to come out and play and it seems like a great club to play for.

“The gaffer seems really eager to get the ball down and playing. Hopefully we can get ourselves in a good position for the end of the season.”