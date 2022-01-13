A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BENJAMIN PARKER, 28, of Llanelly Church Road, Llanelly, Monmouthshire, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he admitted having a combat knife and folding pocket knife in public on Highfield Crescent, Abergavenny, on November 23, 2021 as well as possession of cannabis, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for six months and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA COLLINS, 22, of Pen-Y-Bryn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A465 on June 18, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MORE NEWS: Revenge porn man jailed for sharing video

WAYNE GRIFFITHS, 43, of Bryn Y Gaer Werdd, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,058 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and without an MOT certificate on June 9, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

COURTNEY FISHER, 27, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on June 16, 2021.

LEWIS AARON WILLIAMS, 27, of Church Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £270 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in a motor vehicle without wearing a seat belt on June 16, 2021.

READ MORE: Cowboy gas fitter ‘put customers in danger and could have caused explosion’

SARAH JANE BEVAN, 34, of Lansbury Road, Brynmawr, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted driving while disqualified on Windsor Road on November 16, 2021.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 24 months and must pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

RENZIV LTD, of Wingate Street, Newport, were ordered to pay £1,720 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after they failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

SAMUEL CAUSER, 30, of Llanthewy Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 19, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KRISTIAN ELLUL, 30, of Green Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £698 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and while not wearing a seat belt on Hendre Farm Drive on June 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ASA JOHN ENNIS, 33, of Bailey Street, Deri, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 13, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.