BORIS Johnson is set to face questions over allegations he attended a “bring your own booze” party at Downing Street, in breach of lockdown rules.
Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times claiming the Prime Minister was at the rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020.
The newspaper cited three sources stating Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invite adding “BYOB”, meaning bring your own bottle, or booze.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event as part of her inquiry into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Allegations of that gathering, said to have been attended by 40 people, emerged this week when Dominic Cummings said he had warned at the time the “socially distanced drinks” would likely be against the rules and “should not happen”.
There have been calls for Boris Johnson to resign from opposition MPs, while even Tory MPs have called for the prime minister to “come clean” over the incident.
He will face questions on the matter at today's PMQs.
What time does PMQs start today?
Prime Minister's questions will start at its usual time of midday and is expected to run for around half an hour.
How to watch PMQs as Boris Johnson faces Covid restrictions questions
You can live stream the questions faced by the Prime Minister on usual channels.
BBC Parliament will be streaming PMQs via BBC iPlayer while Sky News will also be providing live coverage on Youtube.
You will also be able to watch along at Parliament Live TV.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment