A DISPERSAL order is in place in Blackwood town centre to tackle anti-social behaviour.
The order came into effect at 9:30pm on Tuesday, January 11, and will be in place until 9:30pm on Thursday, January 13.
It covers the areas highlighted on the map below, including: High Street, Gravell Lane, Blackwood Bus Station, Cliff Road, Blackwood Gate Retail Park.
The order gives officers extra powers to direct groups to leave the area if their behaviour is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public.
If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.
Inspector Andrew Boucher said: "Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for us in Gwent Police.
"Our officers will be patrolling the area and reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved. Any behaviour that causes distress or harm will not be tolerated and we'll take action against anyone causing ASB.
“We’d ask that parents ensure they know where their children are at all times, particularly while the dispersal order is in effect.”
