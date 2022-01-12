THE Dragons have agreed new deals with promising props Chris Coleman, Josh Reynolds and Luke Yendle.
Tighthead Coleman and loosehead Reynolds have established themselves in Dean Ryan’s first-team squad while tighthead Yendle is currently on loan at Jersey to get experience of professional rugby.
Coleman, from Gardiffaith, has made 20 appearances since his Judgement Day debut against the Scarlets in 2018.
His fellow 23-year-old Reynolds, who came through at Newport High School Old Boys, has racked up 32 outings.
The duo have established themselves as rivals for Aki Seiuli, Greg Bateman, Leon Brown and Mesake Doge while Yendle, who had an earlier debut than planned against Wasps in the Champions Cup last season due to a Covid outbreak, will aim to push on after his return from the Channel Islands.
“We’re pleased that Chris, Josh and Luke will continue to develop in our environment and look forward to seeing that progress in the comings seasons,” said Ryan.
