THESE four men and two women were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

We look at their cases.

Alana Morgan

Jack Cox

A couple supplying cocaine in the Gwent Valleys were jailed for a total of six years.

Alana Morgan, 32, and Jack Cox, 27, of Clos Afon Tywi, Blackwood, were running a “highly successful and sizeable” drugs operation.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how police officers raided mother-of-three Morgan’s home last summer where they found bags of cocaine.

They also seized a mobile phone which contained incriminating messages and also led them to her lover and partner in crime Cox.

Morgan was jailed for 32 months and Cox sent to prison for 40 months.

Lloyd Moss

Lloyd Moss left a 15-year-old schoolgirl with a serious brain injury after “showing off to young women” in his car.

His Volkswagen Polo hurtled off the road, flipping and rolling over before crashing into trees on the A467 in Abertillery.

The defendant, who was aged 20 at the time, had smoked cannabis and drank cider before the collision in March 2021.

Moss, of Cae Canol, Hengoed, Caerphilly, who admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, was jailed for 18 months.

Samantha Jones

A woman “acted like football hooligan” before attacking her neighbour with a broken bottle.

Samantha Jones attacked Lyndsey Curtis as they fought both outside and inside flats at Lysaght Village, Newport.

A meat cleaver and knife with Curtis’ blood on them were found inside Jones’ home when police officers arrived.

Jones, 34, of Seven Sisters Close, Newport, admitted affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

Curtis, 32, of Fosse Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to affray.

Jones was jailed for 16 months.

Curtis was jailed for 10 months, suspended for 18 months.

Krys Edge

A drug dealer who appeared to be a hard-working family man was “unmasked as something else completely when the police scratched beneath the surface”.

Krys Edge, 42, from Newbridge, was revealed to be a pusher selling cocaine within his community after officers raided his home.

Rhodri Jones, prosecuting, said: “When the police forced entry into the defendant’s home, he resisted arrest and was placed in handcuffs while his wife and children were there.”

Edge was jailed for 32 months.

Mason Quigley

A drug dealer was back on the streets trafficking heroin and cocaine almost as soon as he was released from prison.

Mason Quigley, 23, was caught by police selling from a satchel on Newport’s Malpas Road whilst riding a bike.

Richard Ace, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested with drugs which had a potential street value of £3,000.

Quigley, of Pilton Vale, Newport, was jailed for 39 months.