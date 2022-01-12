CAERPHILLY County Borough Council has submitted plans to build supported-living accommodation for people aged over 55 in Risca.
Ty Darran care home has been closed for more than ten years and is set to be demolished. If approved, the site could be used to build 46 affordable apartments with shared spaces, allotments and a communal garden.
The shared spaces will be used for coffee mornings, yoga classes, watching sports or art classes, and aim to encourage social connections to benefit residents’ wellbeing.
The council project hopes to allow older residents to move to smaller properties – freeing up larger family homes.
All apartments in the three and four-storey blocks will have one bedroom and will be “fully accessible”. Some have spare rooms that can be used as an office.
The design and access statement, prepared by Pentan Architects on behalf of the council, states that every apartment will have “natural light” and access to an outdoor space.
The statement describes the Ty Darran site as an “ideal location” for housing for the over 55s. It describes the area as “highly sustainable” due to nearby shops, healthcare services, and public transport.
The development includes 19 car parking space with a minimum of two electric car charging points.
The council has not yet received funding for this application, but it is included in the Programme Development Plan (PDP) 2021/22 that was submitted to the Welsh Government.
The full planning application can be accessed here: https://planningonline.caerphilly.gov.uk/PublicAccess/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R477QBDVL8K00
