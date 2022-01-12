TWO applications for Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMO) have recently been submitted to Newport City Council.

A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities such as bathrooms and kitchens. They are most commonly lived in by students, or single people.

All properties with three or more unrelated tennants must have a licence from the council.

17 Caerau Road

The first application is in the Stow Hill ward, and proposes to change a five-bedroom terraced house into a seven-bedroom HMO.

If approved, the three-storey property will have an additional two bedrooms and a combined kitchen and living room on the ground floor.

All seven bedrooms will have an en-suite.

The property does not have off-street parking, but the planning statement, published by LRJ Planning on behalf of the client, said there is parking available on the surrounding streets.

The planning statement adds that 17 Caerau Road is in a “sustainable location” because it is in walking distance of a bus stop and a train station.

Slight alterations will be made to the roof of the ground floor extension at the back of the property.

149 Chepstow Road

The second application proposes to change a first-floor office into a four-bedroom HMO, with a communal kitchen, living room and bathroom.

The former office is located above a café at 149 Chepstow Road, in the Victoria ward.

The bedrooms are all located at the back of the property to reduce the impact of noise from the “busy” road.

The design and access statement states that the HMO will appeal to “people on a low income, young workers and young professionals” because of the proximity to facilities and transport links.

The statement, which was published by Heights and Joy Planning and Architecture on behalf of the client, says parking is available on surrounding streets.

The original application for this HMO had previously been refused due to inadequate parking.

Anthony Novis, Highways Officer at Newport City Council, said the parking shortfall had been addressed in the re-submission of the planning application.