A NEWPORT man has been hit with a fine after breaching lockdown rules during the covid pandemic.

Last week (Wednesday, January 5), Luke Gater appeared before Gwent Magistrates Court in Newport, having been charged with the covid rule breach.

The 31-year-old, of Viscount Evans Drive, Newport, was found to have gathered with another person in an alert level four area of Wales, without having a reasonable excuse for doing so.

This relates to an incident on February 8, 2021, a time when Newport was placed in the covid alert level four, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On this date, Gater was found at an address on Upper Dock Street, Newport, where he was said to be gathered with another person at an address other than his own, “without reasonable excuse”.

His actions were said to be in breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No. 5) (Wales) Regulations 2020.

Appearing before magistrates, Gater pleaded guilty to the offence, which was taken into account when he was issued with a penalty.

He was fined £60, plus a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

Gater was also made to pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

A collection order has been issued, and Gater is required to pay the balance of £179 by February 9, 2022.