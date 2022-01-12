A MAN has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Newport.
Emergency services were called to Albany Street, near to the city centre last Monday (January 3), after a man was found with stab wounds.
Following the incident, which saw Gwent Police deploy armed officers to the area, the force revealed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was taking place.
Today, they have confirmed that a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
A spokeswoman for the force told the Argus that the man, a 26-year-old from the Cardiff area, remains in police custody at this time.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital by the Welsh Ambulance Service, where he was treated for his injuries, which were not thought to be life threatening.
Latest from the police
Today, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “A 26-year-old man, from the Cardiff area, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.”
Previously, the force issued a statement which read: “At approximately 3.50am on Monday, December 3, we received a report of a man being found with stab wounds on Albany Street.
“The 24-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment - he is in a stable condition.
“Firearms officers did attend as a precaution.”
“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.
