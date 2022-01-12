SEVEN new deaths have been recorded in Gwent according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
It brings the total amount of deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area to 1,157.
Public Health Wales statistics show a total of 14 new deaths in Wales – taking the death toll of the entire pandemic to 6,668.
Wales has seen a further 2,886 new cases, with Gwent reporting 453 new Covid infections.
In Gwent’s five local authority areas, Caerphilly has the highest number of new cases for the third day in a row with 141.
Newport has 135 new cases, followed by Torfaen with 84 new cases.
Monmouthshire has 53 new cases with Blaenau Gwent recording the fewest cases at 40.
The newly reported cases, based on Public Health Wales data, are as follows:
• Anglesey - 71
• Blaenau Gwent - 40
• Bridgend - 136
• Caerphilly - 141
• Cardiff - 419
• Carmarthenshire - 181
• Ceredigion - 39
• Conwy - 96
• Denbighshire - 74
• Flintshire - 133
• Gwynedd - 113
• Merthyr Tydfil - 47
• Monmouthshire - 53
• Neath Port Talbot - 78
• Newport – 135
• Pembrokeshire - 72
• Powys - 131
• Rhondda Cynon Taf - 219
• Swansea - 235
• Torfaen - 84
• Vale of Glamorgan - 107
• Wrexham - 128
• Unknown location – 18
• Resident outside Wales – 136
