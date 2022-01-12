THE Dragons have added livewire full-back Dai Richards to their European squad.
The 22-year-old is yet to make his senior debut but is in the mix for Saturday’s Challenge Cup clash against Benetton in Treviso.
Richards has been a firm favourite with Newport RFC in the Premiership in recent seasons thanks to his elusive running, making 32 appearances and scoring nine tries for the Black and Ambers.
The former Monmouth School student has joined Josh Lewis and Jonah Holmes as an option at 15 in the absence of Jordan Williams, who broke his hand in the December defeat to Glasgow at Scotstoun.
Richards has replaced former Wales and Lions hooker Richard Hibbard, whose solitary appearance of the season was against the Ospreys on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship, in the squad.
The Dragons have Elliot Dee, James Benjamin, Taylor Davies and Ellis Shipp as options at the heart of the front row.
Dean Ryan’s men lost to Perpignan and Lyon in the first two rounds of the tournament and have a bye next weekend before hosting Gloucester in their final group game in April.
