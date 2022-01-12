THE Dragons believe Rio Dyer is yet to hit top gear at Rodney Parade after agreeing a contract extension with the rapid winger.

The 22-year-old has signed new terms with the region after being a firm fixture in the side in 2021.

With Ashton Hewitt on the comeback trail from ruptured knee ligaments, Dyer has come to the fore to move along to 20 appearances.

The Wales sevens international has scored five tries and is currently ahead of on-loan Jordan Olowofela, Jared Rosser, Owen Jenkins and Will Talbot-Davies in the pecking order for spots out wide.

"We're really pleased that Rio has committed to his home region," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"He is undoubtedly an exciting young talent who will keep working hard to earn opportunities and who can continue to kick on and improve in our environment."

RAPID: Dragons wing Rio Dyer in action against Perpignan

Dyer made his debut against Saracens in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2018 under Bernard Jackman and was given a taste of senior rugby before having a spell on the sevens circuit.

The winger made an impression after a late call-up to face the Ospreys in January, 2020, winning the man of the match award thanks to a try-scoring display against Wales and Lions great George North.

The speedster from Rogerstone is keen to keep learning by earning more action with Ryan's seniors.

"It's a very proud moment for me. I have been here since I was involved with the Under-16s and I'm happy to be where I am now," said Dyer.

"I truly believe this is the best place for us as youngsters. There are opportunities, which is great as you look to make a positive impression.

"The senior boys are a huge support and we see them pushing themselves every day, which only helps push us on.

"You can only learn and improve from those surroundings and, for me, it is now all about working hard and pushing myself every day."