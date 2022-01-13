Here is a roundup of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

* Newport City Council is to temporarily:

- prohibit driving on the east-bound lane of the A48 Cardiff Road between Pont Ebbw roundabout and Park Drive at any time. The alternative route will be via Docks Way, Usk Way, Granville Street, George Street and Cardiff Road. The closure is expected to take place during the hours 11.30pm to 5.30am the following day for a period of approximately six weeks (exact dates not yet known).

- prohibit vehicles turning right in the following locations - from Park Drive onto Cardiff Road westbound, into Park Drive from Cardiff Road eastbound, from Park Close onto Cardiff Road westbound, into Park Close from Cardiff Road eastbound and from St Bride's Gardens onto Cardiff Road eastbound. The alternative route will be via Cardiff Road, Maesglas Road and Old Cardiff Road. The closure is expected to last approximately six weeks during daytime hours only (exact dates not yet known).

The reason for making the order is to facilitate footway widening works. The order will come into operation on January 12, 2022, and will continue in force for a period not exceeding 18 months. Safe pedestrian access and access for emergency vehicles will be available.

* Newport City Council has received the following applications in regards of listed buildings and conservation areas:

Creation of hardstanding yard for proposed stable block muck heap and horse/pony exercise menage (partly retrospect) at land north of and adjacent to St Marys Church, Church Lane, Marshfield.

Listed building consent to paint a scarf feature around existing police call box at former police call box, Chepstow Road.

Erection of detached single storey double garage for the storage of private vehicles and garden equipment, extension to the domestic curtilage of property and retention of landscaping, boundary enclosures and surface treatment at New House, Church Row, Redwick.

External refurbishment of property to include re-roofing, overhauling of windows and chimney replacement at 33 Stow Park Circle.

Alterations to existing extension and proposed garden room to 206 Stow Hill.

Conversion of church to 20 flats (comprising 16 one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats) including construction of dormer at St Paul's Church, Commercial Street, Newport.

* Bridgend County Borough Council has received an application for a proposed development at land to west of Stable Lane, Stable Lane, Pantygog, Bridgend by Mr Jake Tilley, for demolition of existing of garage block, construction of four parking spaces in place of demolished garage block and construction of one new dwelling house on unused land.

* The London Gazette is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Jean Ann Edwards (maiden name: Chariton) (deceased), formerly of 26 Clist Road, Bettws, Newport, who died on July 27, 2021.

* Newport City Council is proposing to dispose of, by way of a sale to the Aneurin Bevan Health Trust, part of the playing fields adjacent to the Ringland Health Centre. Details of the location of the playing field, a summary of representations received and considered, and the reasons for the Council's decision can be found in the Council's Decision Report. A copy of the report may be viewed on the council's website at www.newport.gov.uk.

* Harding Evans LLP, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Shirley Renee Evans (deceased), formerly of 19 Anthony Drive, Caerleon, Newport, who died on January 28, 2021.

* Everett Tomlin Lloyd Pratt, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Christine Elizabeth Williams (deceased), formerly of 9 Edward VII Avenue, Newport, who died on July 24, 2019.

* Rees Wood Terry Solicitors, Cardiff, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Mary Josephine Sondergaard (deceased), formerly of Thistle Court Nursing Home, Thistle Court, Ty Canol, Cwmbran, who died on August 30, 2020.

* Mallett Transport Services Ltd trading as Mallett Transport of 30a St Johns Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 15 trailers at Unit B6, Westway Road, Alexandra Dock, Newport.

* The Welsh Government is to introduce a 20mph speed limit on a length of the A40 trunk road known as Brecon Road and Monmouth Road, Abergavenny, which extended from a point 115m west of the centre-point of its junction with Union Road West to a point 40m south of a centre-point of its junction with Station Road.