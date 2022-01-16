A ROUND-UP of cases against Newport residents that were heard in courts outside of Gwent.
Jasmine Darlington, 22, of Lodge Road, was fined at Bristol Magistrates' Court on January 10.
It was proved in absence that she travelled on Great Western Railway at Bristol Temple Meads station without paying the £13 fare on June 16, 2021.
She was fined £440, ordered to pay compensation of £13, a surcharge of £44 to fund victim services and £180 in costs.
A total of £677 must be paid by February 7, 2022.
Thomas William Belcher, 30, of Pembroke Grove, was fined by Llanelli Magistrates' court for using driving without third party insurance.
On September 29, 2021, Mr Belcher drove a Ford Focus on the A479 Cwmdu in Brecon without the relevant insurance.
He was fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £66.
He also received six points on his driving record.
£816 in total must be paid by February 7, 2022.
Hillcroft Garage Limited, which is based in Maesglas Retail Park on Port Road was fined by Bristol Magistrates' Court.
The company pleaded guilty to using a goods vehicle to transport items associated with the business without an operators license.
The vehicle travelled on A46 Tormarton on June 8, 2021.
Although the guilty plea was taken into account, the company was fined £500 and was hit with £367 in costs.
They were also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50.
A total of £917 must be paid by February 7, 2021.
