PLANS to convert a former coach house in Newport into a delicatessen have been given the go-ahead.

Earlier this year, a planning application was submitted to Newport City Council, which would see the building, on Caerphilly Road, in the Bassaleg area of the city, brought back into use.

And this week, listed building consent has been granted, paving the way to convert the one-time coach house into a deli, selling food and drink.

It follows an earlier decision by the council to change the use of the site from a former financial services office to a food and drink retailer.

The earlier version of the plans showed that there would be a pizza oven placed on premises, for the sale of takeaway food too, but revised versions of the plan remove this – due to issues surrounding the installation of an extraction flume on site.

There is also no parking provision associated with the proposal – which is also believed to have been a stumbling block in terms of takeaway plans for the site.

But now, with planning approval having been granted, work to transform the historic building can now get under way.

How did we get here?





Earlier this year, plans were submitted to Newport City Council by Volute Architects on behalf of their client – Ms Nadia Singh.

These plans detailed the proposal to turn the Grade II listed coach house into a delicatessen.

Located next to the Tredegar Arms pub in Bassaleg, the site is thought to have been built in the mid-19th century – and served as a coach house for the inn.

More recently, the property was transferred into private ownership, and while planning consent was given to operate a financial services business here, it was mainly used for storage purposes.

Documents show that for the most part, food and drink will be prepared for the purpose of retail sale.

As part of these plans, approval has been given to internally alter the building, including the creation of an enclosed kitchen.

According to the plans, the property’s new owners hope that this planning consent “will allow the property to return to its former prominence for community use within the village of Bassaleg".

A change of use proposal was approved in autumn 2021, before listed building consent was granted on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.