TWO new apprentices will be hired after a Cwmbran-based company was chosen to supply periscopes and windows for new infantry transport vehicles.
GuS Periscopes has been awarded a Ministry of Defence contract to kit out the new state-of-the-art Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicles, which are being produced by WFEL in Stockport.
As a result of the “multi-million pound contract” being awarded, two new engineering apprentice roles will be opened starting this year.
GuS Periscopes said that the 10-year contract will help to “sustain a number of jobs” at the facility.
Anthony Caruana, managing director of GuS Periscopes, said: "Our proven periscopes and windows for the UK Boxer vehicles will be manufactured to unrivalled levels of quality and durability to fulfil the needs of the British Army MIV program, to ensure service personnel survive the rigours and hazards of combat and fulfil their critical missions.
“We are excited and proud to be supporting WFEL and to be fulfilling our purpose of 'protecting those who protect us'."
Ian Anderton, WFEL managing director, said: "We are delighted to join forces with GuS Periscopes in Wales as part of our UK-wide supply chain roll-out for the MoD's Boxer Programme and look forward to a successful partnership supporting our joint UK MoD customer.”
GuS Periscopes is now working closely with the Welsh Government to explore future export opportunities which would also be serviced from this site – which has, following this contract, being the subject of multi-million investment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.