THREE new attractions will be arriving at CBeebies Land in Alton Towers this Spring.

Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig, as well as JoJo & Gran Gran At Home will become the newbies at CBeebies Land.

The Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge attraction lets guests bounce their way through interactive, sensory play areas.

You can join the squirrel club and have a big adventure through all the Hey Duggee locations.

Hey Duggee (Alton Towers)

A brand new Hey Duggee live show “The Map Badge” will also be coming to the CBeebies Land.

The new JoJo & Gran At Home will allow visitors to play, make and explore.

They can call Great Gran Gran in Saint Lucia from the sitting room, then help bake Gran Gran’s famous banana bread in the kitchen, and finally, you can head out into the garden and kick the autumn leaves, see the spring flowers grow and explore a maze.

JoJo & Gran At Home (Alton Towers)

Not to mention, you can even try and find JoJo who is hiding in the garden.

Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig is definitely for the budding dinosaur fans. Visitors can dig and discover in the brand-new live interactive show attraction, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig.

As part of the experience, guests will be joined by Andy via video link from his gizmo from an exciting adventure he’s having with some diplodocus, 150 million years ago.

Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig (Alton Towers)

The new attractions at CBeebies Land are part of a wider reimagining of the resort.

Natasha Spence, Head of Attractions, Live Entertainment, BBC Studios said: “CBeebies Land offers a brilliant and unique opportunity for young children and their families to experience some of their favourite CBeebies shows and friends as they are brought to life.

“The additions of the brand-new Hey Duggee play and adventure land and live show, plus JoJo & Gran Gran and Andy’s Adventures attractions, as well as the new Bing live show and themed hotel rooms are incredibly exciting and add to what is already a rich portfolio of children’s brands in this dedicated Land.”

