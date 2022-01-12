SENIOR councillors have backed plans for up to 216km of new walking and cycling routes to be introduced across Caerphilly County Borough.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s active travel plan was presented to Cabinet on Wednesday, January 12. It aims to make active travel a more attractive option for shorter journeys.

Active travel includes walking, cycling or using mobility scooters for everyday journeys.

At the Cabinet meeting, Cllr Jamie Pritchard, cabinet member for infrastructure and property, urged councillors to get in touch with him if they had specific active travel requests for their wards.

The Active Travel (Wales) Act 2013 requires all local authorities in Wales to continuously improve their active travel routes.

Funding for new routes will be provided by the Welsh Government.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said potential routes will be further analysed and developed before funding bids are submitted.

In an Environment and Sustainability Committee meeting held on Tuesday, December 7, Cllr Pritchard, who represents the Morgan Jones ward, said that active travel is “important in promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing the negative impacts of traffic upon our neighbourhoods and communities”.

The new plan follows a consultation with local schools, community groups, charities, sports club, elected officials and community councils.

Cllr Andrew Whitcombe, who represents Abercarn and is cabinet member for sustainability, planning and fleet, praised the level of consultation carried out.

Designated areas, which have been chosen by the Welsh Government, will be affected by the plans. These include:

Aberbargoed

Abercarn

Abertridwr

Bargoed

Blackwood

Caerphilly

Cwmfelinfach

Llanbradach

Machen

Nelson

New Tredegar

Newbridge

Pontllanfraith

Pontlottyn

Rhymney

Risca

Wattsville

Ynysddu

Ystrad Mynach

In February this year, the council launched an interactive travel map, making it easier for residents to voice their opinions on local walking and cycling routes.

The interactive map allows residents to highlight areas where they would like to see improvements and share their ideas for potential new routes.

The Interactive Travel Map can be found at: https://caerphilly.commonplace.is/comments