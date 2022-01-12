PLAID Cymru is calling for street lights in Caerphilly County Borough to be turned back on overnight, following additional funding from the Welsh Government.

Street lights across the borough have been switched off each night between midnight and 5.30am since late 2019, to limit the impact on the environment.

Cllr Colin Mann, leader of the council's Plaid Cymru group, has said the council have “no excuses” for not giving residential areas light overnight.

Before Christmas, the Welsh Government announced its provisional local government settlement, which will see every Welsh local authority receive at least an extra 8.4 per cent funding for 2022/23.

Cllr Mann said: “The settlement from the Welsh Government is generous and it’s time for the Labour leadership to use some of the additional funds to switch street lights back on.

“Labour’s policy has caused much anxiety, particularly among older and vulnerable residents and given our communities a sense of insecurity. It really is time Labour U-turned and admit they blundered by switching of lights.”

Cllr Colin Mann, who represents Llanbradach, has written to Philippa Marsden, the leader of the council, about the issue.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy leader of the council, said: “The decision to convert our street lights to greener LED technology and implement part-night lighting was made with cross party support as a result of our environmental commitments. We declared a climate emergency in 2019 and it is both Welsh Government and and our intent to be carbon neutral by 2030.

“We don’t believe the public would thank any council for saying one thing and doing another on an issue so important as the environment.”

In response to Plaid Cymru’s calls, Cllr Pritchard said: “If Plaid Cymru are happy to pump an additional 2,840 tonnes of carbon up into the atmosphere by switching the lights back on at 3am in the morning, that will be tantamount to calling for a more polluted planet.

“They will also have to find millions of pounds, the equivalent of several primary schools over a five year term, to keep lights on when the vast majority of the public is fast asleep.”

In May 2021, the leader of the council, Cllr Marsden said that the policy would be reviewed.

Cllr Pritchard said that all council policies are continually under review and a commitment has already been made to review the policy position next summer.

Cllr Pritchard added that opposition groups should not be tempted into playing fast and loose with the environment in the run – up to an election.

Plaid Cymru is also in support of an increase in community safety wardens to increase visibility on the county borough’s streets to tackle anti-social behaviour issues.