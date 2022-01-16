STILL looking a New Year's Resolution to get your teeth into? How about resolving to take part in arguably the most fun you can have on water in South Wales?

The annual event Monmouth Raft Race, arranged by Rotary Monmouth and which raises funds principally for Newport-based St David's Hospice Care, covers a course on the River Wye from Monmouth to Whitebrook.

Challenging teams to construct a raft and then navigate the awesome River Wye, Rotary Monmouth has raised a staggering £341,898 for the hospice and local good causes, since 2004.

Now in its 56th year organisers are inviting entrants to sign up early to take part in the fun-filled event.

Monmouth Raft Race is on Sunday, September 4. It is sponsored by Mandarin Stone, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors and Siltbuster.

Last year, despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, an impressive £12,717 was raised, of which St David's Hospice Care received £9,538 - 75 per cent of that total.

Norman Williams, of Rotary Monmouth, said: "We're thrilled to have been able to raise as much money as we did in 2021 from the raft race in view of the difficulties faced. We had 57 rafts entered for the event but due to various complications related to the covid pandemic, on the day just 38 rafts actually took to the water.

"We were very pleased to be able to put the raft race on last year. It was extremely encouraging to see the fantastic turnout of supporters at the start, all along the course and at the finish in Whitebrook. We are now preparing to do even better in 2022."

Kris Broome, of St David's Hospice Care, said: “We are proud to be associated with such a well-established event and take pride in working with Rotary Monmouth to deliver a well organised safe charity challenge. We would like to take this opportunity to thank all involved for their continued support.”

The raft race, a fun afternoon on the river, starts at noon at Monmouth Rowing Club (just off the A40 at Monmouth) and rafters paddle 6.5 miles down the beautiful River Wye to the finish at Tump Farm, Whitebrook, (courtesy of the Cullimore Family) where there is a family festival of entertainment and ample refreshment opportunities.

All sponsorship monies received by Rotary Monmouth from those taking part in the race will be donated to St David’s Hospice Care (75 per cent) and other charities supported by the club (25 per cent).

For more information about this years' raft race and to enter online visit: www.monmouthraftrace.com