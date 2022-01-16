FIVE charities based in Wales have received a £1,000 Christmas gift thanks to Ecclesiastical Insurance.

The charities were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the specialist insurer’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

Hope Rescue, which saves the lives of stray, abandoned and unwanted dogs that need a second chance, and Megan’s Starr Foundation, a charity that provides mental health and bullying support to young people and parents/carers, are among the local charities set to benefit from the money following overwhelming public support in the area.

More than 11,600 Welsh residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 387 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The 120 winning charities across the UK were picked at random from those nominated.

Mark Hews, Group CEO at Ecclesiastical, said: “At Ecclesiastical, charitable giving is at the heart of our business. In fact, we are the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK.

"We are able to give away so much because uniquely, as a financial services group, we are owned by a charity. In these challenging times, we are delighted to be giving back to good courses once more with our annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.

“Having supported thousands of charities over the past four years of the campaign, we know that £1,000 can make a real difference to the incredible work that charities do. We’re looking forward to seeing how this festive financial boost will change lives for the better and we hope these donations can bring a positive start to 2022.”

The five winning charities in Wales are: Hope Rescue, Megan’s Starr Foundation, Bro Celynnin, Campaign for my Brain, and Friends of Animals Wales.