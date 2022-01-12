WALES hopeful Aneurin Owen has signed a new long-term contract with the Dragons.

The 21-year-old from Newport had another year to run on his Rodney Parade deal but has extended that on fresh terms through to at least 2025.

Getting the business done early is a boost for the Dragons, who expect the classy centre to be a firm fixture in their XV for seasons to come.

Owen made his debut in December 2020 against Bordeaux-Begles in the Champions Cup and has been a key figure since.

He has played in 24 of 25 possible fixtures and his exploits caught the eye of Wales boss Wayne Pivac, who called him into his squad for last year's summer Tests.

Owen's form over the past 12 months has led to Test centres Nick Tompkins and Jamie Roberts having spells on the bench and it seems a matter of time before the playmaker has a cap to his name.

TALENTED: Dragons centre Aneurin Owen

"We're really pleased that Aneurin has signed a new contract with us and underlined his commitment in the long-term," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Aneurin is a young player at the start of his career who is very keen to learn and who we are excited to develop in the seasons ahead of him.

"The growth of the region will be underpinned by prospering youngsters coming through our academy system and Aneurin is a great example of that."

Owen has learnt from Tompkins, Roberts, Gavin Henson and Adam Warren while rising through the ranks and believes his hometown is the perfect place to keep developing.

🐉 It's been a 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐆 debut season for Aneurin Owen 👏



Now on 1⃣4⃣ appearances and a superb second senior score on Saturday ⤵️#Rise #BringYourFire🔥 pic.twitter.com/xigWbYft6N — Dragons (@dragonsrugby) June 2, 2021

"I've come through the academy and it's a team I grew up supporting, so I'm obviously delighted to sign and stay. I'm just looking forward to the future," said the former Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw.

"I'm still learning so much and really enjoy it here. I've been getting game time and I'm constantly learning – that is the focus. I feel this is the place to keep growing and getting better.

"It's been my ambition to play for Dragons for a long time, so to do that and then re-sign to carry on is really exciting.

"There's a group of us that have come through the system together and we all push each other on to get better. Now it is about keep getting better and I know I can do that right here."