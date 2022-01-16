WALES had the second highest proportion of its population testing positive for coronavirus in the UK in the final week of 2021, ONS figures have revealed.
Around one in every 20 people (5.2 per cent) in Wales tested positive for Covid in the seven days up to December 31, according the latest figures.
This compares to six per cent of people in England, 4.52 per cent of the Scottish population, and 3.97 per cent of people in Northern Ireland.
This is the highest percentage of the population which has tested positive for coronavirus in each of the UK nations since ONS data began.
This comes as alert level two measures in Wales begin to be eased, with crowd limits at sports matches increased from 50 to 500.
England has been subject to much less stringent restrictions than the other UK nations since the outbreak of the omicron variant, with first minister Mark Drakeford branding it “the outlier” after facing questions on the differences between the two nations’ approaches.
Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: “Latest data show infections across the UK have continued to increase.
“Delta compatible infections have fallen to very low levels and Omicron continues to be the dominant variant across the UK.
“Monitoring this situation is critical during this period of high infections.”
The ONS publishes its headline figures each week on a Friday, however this week – due to the high levels of infections across the UK – it has released these early.
