A DRUG dealer from Torfaen, who was caught supplying cocaine, has been told to expect a prison sentence.
Ryan Beckett appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to one charge of supplying Class-A drugs.
The offence was said to have taken place between March and August in 2020.
Judge Wayne Beard told Beckett, 28, there was an "overwhelming likelihood of a custodial sentence" following his conviction, and while other sentencing options were available he could offer "no promises to the defendant as a result".
Sentencing was adjourned to February 4 so that reports could be prepared for the court.
Beckett, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.
