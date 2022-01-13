A DRUG dealer from Torfaen, who was caught supplying cocaine, has been told to expect a prison sentence.

Ryan Beckett appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to one charge of supplying Class-A drugs.

The offence was said to have taken place between March and August in 2020.

Judge Wayne Beard told Beckett, 28, there was an "overwhelming likelihood of a custodial sentence" following his conviction, and while other sentencing options were available he could offer "no promises to the defendant as a result".

Sentencing was adjourned to February 4 so that reports could be prepared for the court.

Beckett, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was granted conditional bail until his next court appearance.