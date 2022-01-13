Boris Johnson faced multiple calls to resign at Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday, but will he step down as Prime Minister today?

Mr Johnson’s position has come under pressure after he admitted attending a Downing Street drinks party in May 2020.

At that time, it was illegal to meet more than one person, socially distanced, outdoors in England.

It is understood that there were 40 people at the drinks party, which the Prime Minister attended for 25 minutes.

(PA)

Will Boris Johnson resign today?





Bookmakers Sky Bet now believe it is more likely that Boris Johnson leaves the position of Prime Minister in 2022 than later.

Mr Johnson is 8/15 to be replaced in 2022, and 11/8 to be replaced in 2023 or later.

The bookie also breaks down 2022 into three sections, with them believing the second half of the year is the most likely time for Boris Johnson’s exit.

He is 7/4 to leave between January and March, 9/2 to leave between April and June, and 8/11 to leave from July onwards.

Who could replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?





Sky Bet also offer odds on who will replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister when he leaves.

These are the favourites for the role:

Rishi Sunak – 2/1

Liz Truss – 3/1

Sir Keir Starmer – 6/1

Jeremy Hunt – 10/1

Michal Gove – 10/1

Sajid Javid – 18/1

Priti Patel – 25/1

Dominic Raab – 28/1

Boris Johnson apologises for Downing Street drinks party

Boris Johnson told the Commons: “I want to apologise. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months.

“I know the anguish they have been through – unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love.”

He added: “I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.

“And though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility.

“No 10 is a big department with a garden as an extension of the office which has been in constant use because of the role of fresh air in stopping the virus.

“When I went into that garden just after six on May 20, 2020, to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working, I believed implicitly that this was a work event.

“With hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside. I should have found some other way to thank them.

“I should have recognised that even if it could be said technically to fall within the guidance, there are millions and millions of people who simply would not see it that way, people who have suffered terribly, people who were forbidden for meeting loved ones at all inside or outside, and to them and to this House I offer my heartfelt apologies.

“All I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her inquiry into that day and several others so that the full facts can be established.”