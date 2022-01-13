AN appeal has been made for help finding a boy who was last seen in Barry.
Brandon, 16, went missing after he was spotted on the town’s North Walk last week on Tuesday, January 4.
The teenager is around 5ft 11in tall, of stocky build with brown hair – which is long on top – and has green/brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black padded North Face jacket, a white Armani T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.
Brandon has links with the Preston area so may have travelled there by train.
Anyone who may have seen him, or who has information which will help find him, is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2200005002.
You can go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo, send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook/Twitter, email: PublicServiceCentre@south-wales.police.uk or phone 101.
