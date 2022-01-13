ATTACKING midfielder Courtney Senior is aiming to give Newport County AFC a boost for the League Two run-in by returning from ruptured knee ligaments.

The 24-year-old was one of the Exiles’ major summer signings but suffered a serious injury in pre-season and had an operation on his right leg.

Senior recently started running and is on a graded return towards full training, with the aim of being in contention for a first appearance by late March.

The League Two regular season ends on May 7 and the attacking midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, sees light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s been a tough time for me, especially after coming to a new club and not being able to impact things and play,” said Senior.

“But I am in the gym and focusing on doing well and grafting; I’ve just started running so I should be back [in training] very soon.

“It was nice to be on the grass and the boys were all clapping me, so that was nice.”

Courtney Senior chasing down County's Scot Bennett when with Colchester

It is a case of history repeating for Senior, who had to comeback from ruptured knee ligaments in the summer of 2016.

“I had the same issue when I first went to Colchester, I did the ACL on my left side that time,” said Senior, who went on to make 145 appearances for the U’s over four seasons.

“It’s a similar situation, I got through that one and I will definitely get through this one.”

Senior, who came through the ranks at Brentford before they climbed the leagues, was predominantly a winger for Colchester with the ability to also play behind the striker.

His injury was followed by County securing a loan for Swansea City Ollie Cooper, who has been a mainstay in the XI along with fellow attacking midfielder Finn Azaz.

Manager James Rowberry has added another option in January by signing former James Waite, formerly of Cardiff City, on an 18-month contract from Cymru Premier side Penybont.