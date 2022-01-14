A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DERI JAMES ROGERS, 35, of Henllys, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADONIS COWAN, 30, of Oakfield Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A468 on June 14, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DOMINIK KROSCEN, 20, of Clarence Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Vincent Road on June 11, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

NATALIA ELIZABETH EALES, 24, of Sunny Hill, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £354 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on St Marys Road, Pontllanfraith, on June 12, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARINEL-SEBASTIAN PASU, 23, of Courtybella Terrace, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Chepstow Road on June 16, 2021.

LARNA VIVASH, 31, of The Avenue, Govilon, near Abergavenny, was made subject to an electronically monitored curfew for eight weeks between 8pm and 7am after she pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud between December 1 and December 7, 2020.

She was ordered to pay £547.87 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL PERROTT, 58, of Stow Park Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Chepstow Road on June 16, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN PRICE, 45, of Rhymney Way, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Stow Hill on June 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLEE PRICE, 35, of Union Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Beaufort Road on June 10, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ANDREW JENKINS, 55, of Fron Wen, Pengam, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Bridge Street, Blackwood, on June 19, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

D'LEON ORIN HARRIS, 36, of Woodville Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of cannabis in Newport on September 28, 2019.